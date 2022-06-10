UrduPoint.com

15 Gamblers Held During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 89,380,09 mobile phones and playing cards, while four motorcycles were also seized during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Ganjmandi Police conducted raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Munir, Anwar Ali, Umar, Shamraiz, Mohsin, Ahsan, Shahzeb, Jawad, Shahrooz, Shabir, Zahid, Nadir, Sajid, Adnan and Hassan.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal, while appreciating the performance of the police team, said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and operations against gamblers will be continued.

