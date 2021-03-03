UrduPoint.com
15 Gamblers Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Lohari gate police caught 15 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a crackdown against gamblers and arrested 15 gamblers.

Those arrested were identified as Waris, Tahir, Saleem, Muhammad Hussain, Shafiq, Yasir and others.

Police recovered stake money amounting to Rs 40,720 from their possession. A case was registered against the gamblers, police said.

