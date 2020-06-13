UrduPoint.com
15 Gamblers , Rs 86,450 Stake Money Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:56 PM

Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against anti social elements, have arrested 15 gamblers and recovered 13 mobile phones as well as Rs 86,450 stake money from their possession, a spokesperson said on Saturday

According to police, a police party of Ratta Amral Police carried out operation at a gambling den and held 8 gamblers namely Shahzeb, Hammad Khan, Basharat, Asif, Zeeshan, Amjad, Tahir and Abid when they were busy in gambling activities while playing cards and recovered betting money amounting to Rs.

71,300, seven cell phones and other valuable items from their possession.

In another operation, while acting on a tip off Kallar Saydian Police raided and held 7 gamblers identified as Saqib, Sajjid, Waqar, Imtiaz, Jaleel, Naveed and Rabnawaz. The stake money of Rs 15150, six mobiles phones and gambling accessories were also seized.

Police have registered separate cases against them under the gambling act and started an investigation.

