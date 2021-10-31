UrduPoint.com

15 Gangsters Nabbed, Rs 4m Looted Goods Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:20 AM

15 gangsters nabbed, Rs 4m looted goods recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 15 criminals of various gangs and recovered looted goods worth of Rs four million.

SDPO tehsil Alipur DSP Mian Yousuf Haroon told media persons in a press conference that during the ongoing campaign against anti-social and criminal elements, police conducted successful operations against Bosan gang, Akri gang, Shani Gabol gang and Ayazi gang and arrested 15 gangsters.

The looted goods worth Rs4 million including cattle over Rs3 million, stolen household goods one million and 21 motorcycles have also been recovered from their possession.

He said that safety of lives and properties of the people was top priority of the police. He said that police operations would continue till the end of crime in the area.

Later, the recovered goods were handed over to the owners.

