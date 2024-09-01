Open Menu

15 Govt Rural Schools Equipped With Digital Learning Materials

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) International, in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education, has equipped 15 government schools located in rural areas of Islamabad with Chromebooks and high-resolution LEDs, along with digital learning materials on Life Skills-Based Education.

This initiative represents a move towards establishing smart classrooms in public schools in ICT, particularly in rural areas, the spokesman of the education Ministry told on Sunday.

The initiative will chance students learning outcomes. The teachers in these schools have also been trained by ACT. The pilot project was completed within a period of two weeks, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

20 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

20 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

24 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan