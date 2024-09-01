15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) International, in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education, has equipped 15 government schools located in rural areas of Islamabad with Chromebooks and high-resolution LEDs, along with digital learning materials on Life Skills-Based Education.

This initiative represents a move towards establishing smart classrooms in public schools in ICT, particularly in rural areas, the spokesman of the education Ministry told on Sunday.

The initiative will chance students learning outcomes. The teachers in these schools have also been trained by ACT. The pilot project was completed within a period of two weeks, it added.