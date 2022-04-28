15 habitual beggars caught

The Social Welfare department has caught 15 habitual beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare department has caught 15 habitual beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during the past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Thursday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 15 habitual beggars were rounded up today from Shadab Mor Jhang Road, Partab Nagar Jhang Road, Chenab Chowk, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Jhang Bazaar, islam Nagar, Hajji Abad, Kamal Pur Interchange, D-Ground, Sammundri Road, Saleemi Chowk, Susan Road, Sitiana Road and Jalvi Market Jaranwala.

These habitual beggars were later on handed over to the area police while further action against them was under way, he added.