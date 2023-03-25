15 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 15 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 15 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 15 beggars including 9 males and 6 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted them to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.