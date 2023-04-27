UrduPoint.com

15 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023

15 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 15 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 15 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 15 beggars including 6 males and 9 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

