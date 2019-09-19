UrduPoint.com
15 Held, 1825 Grams Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:38 PM

15 held, 1825 grams Hashish seized in Sargodha

Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations had conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused by recovering 1825 grams Hashish, 110 liter liquor, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Rifles from them.

The accused were: Azhar Iqbal, Baber Hussain, Saif ur Rehman, Nadir Khan, Badar Shahzad, Sunny Masieh, Akram, Shakeel, Hamid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

