15 held, drugs, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Thursday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 accused and recovered 70 litres of liquor, 650gm hashish, 5 pistols of 30-bore and as many guns of 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Tufail, Imran, Afzal, Sanaullah, Pervaiz, Arshad, Khalid, Riyasat, Asadullah, Ali Haider and others.