UrduPoint.com

15 Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

15 held, drugs, weapons seized

Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Thursday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 accused and recovered 70 litres of liquor, 650gm hashish, 5 pistols of 30-bore and as many guns of 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Tufail, Imran, Afzal, Sanaullah, Pervaiz, Arshad, Khalid, Riyasat, Asadullah, Ali Haider and others.

Related Topics

Police Ali Haider Criminals From

Recent Stories

12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago
 Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel ..

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel Companion – realme GT Maste ..

3 hours ago
 Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree to ..

Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree to Boost Cooperation - Bennett's ..

4 seconds ago
 Four die of Corona, 90 new cases confirmed in KP

Four die of Corona, 90 new cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago
 KMU hosts 5th Convocation; Governor appreciates KM ..

KMU hosts 5th Convocation; Governor appreciates KMU role in tackling health prob ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Assembly speaker condoles death of Chairman Sen ..

KP Assembly speaker condoles death of Chairman Senate's brother

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.