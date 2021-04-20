15 held for gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Factory Area police have arrested 15 people on charge of gambling during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that police team raided at Sir Syed Town, Nazim Abad, Rehmania Road and Samanabad and arrested Rasheed, Naveed and thirteen others red handed while gamblingon playing cards.

The police also recovered stake money, mobile phones and other paraphernalia from their possession.