15 held for LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 15 shopkeepers for decanting LPG andselling petrol here.

A police spokesman said Kashif, Majid, Ali Raza, Jaffar, Sajid, Fayyaz, Usman, Irfan, Afzal, Muaaz, Shakeel and Shahid of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nawaz of Bismillah Chowk, Munqasim of Chak No126-RB and Ashir of Chak No132-RB were arrested.