15 Held For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:04 PM

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

Teams of civil defence caught 15 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Teams of civil defence caught 15 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of civil defence said that teams of civil defence along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested 15 shopkeepers including Shehzad from Gulzar Colony, Umar Farooq from Munirabad, Munir Zaman Khan from Kokianwala, Ataur Rehman from Cchuti Unasi, Abdur Razzaq from Tariqabad, Babar Shakoor and Muhsan Ali from Chak No.

52-JB, Adil and Amanat from Chak No.100-JB, Irfan Asghar and Hasan from Nishatabad, Usman from Millat Town Chowk, Ramzan from Iron Market, Hasanat from Gol D-Type Chowk and Iftikhar from Chak No.215-RB red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

