15 Held For Overcharging
Published August 03, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a major crackdown on profiteering and irregularities, 15 individuals were arrested
from Salam Cattle Market in Bhalwal, following the complaints of overcharging and
malpractice on Sunday.
Taking notice of the complaints, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(R) Muhammad
Waseem directed Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal, Mudassar Mumtaz, to immediately
inspect the site and take strict action.
Acting promptly, the Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by police and revenue
officials, conducted a surprise visit to the cattle market.
Upon verification of the allegations, on-the-spot action was taken, and 15 individuals,
including the market contractor, were apprehended.
According to the FIR registered at Police Station Bhalwal, the cattle market staff was
found charging exorbitant entry fees Rs 5,000 for large animals instead of the official
rate of Rs 500, and Rs 2,000 for small animals instead of Rs 100.
The police lodged a case under relevant legal sections and took the accused into
custody for exploiting farmers and buyers.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem stated that profiteering at
the cost of public interest would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He emphasized that a transparent system was being ensured in cattle markets and
warned of strict legal action against anyone found charging above the fixed rates.
