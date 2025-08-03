15 held for overcharging

Open Menu

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a major crackdown on profiteering and irregularities, 15 individuals were arrested

from Salam Cattle Market in Bhalwal, following the complaints of overcharging and

malpractice on Sunday.

Taking notice of the complaints, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(R) Muhammad

Waseem directed Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal, Mudassar Mumtaz, to immediately

inspect the site and take strict action.

Acting promptly, the Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by police and revenue

officials, conducted a surprise visit to the cattle market.

Upon verification of the allegations, on-the-spot action was taken, and 15 individuals,

including the market contractor, were apprehended.

According to the FIR registered at Police Station Bhalwal, the cattle market staff was

found charging exorbitant entry fees Rs 5,000 for large animals instead of the official

rate of Rs 500, and Rs 2,000 for small animals instead of Rs 100.

The police lodged a case under relevant legal sections and took the accused into

custody for exploiting farmers and buyers.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem stated that profiteering at

the cost of public interest would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasized that a transparent system was being ensured in cattle markets and

warned of strict legal action against anyone found charging above the fixed rates.

