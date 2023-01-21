UrduPoint.com

15 Held For Staking Money On Cockfighting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested 15 gamblers staking money on cockfight and recovered a stake of Rs 1,12,000, 15 mobile phones, two roosters, and a vehicle from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Mandra Police conducted the raid and held 15 gamblers identified as Kausar, Fazal, Shafqat, Waleed, Pahlewan, Shahbaz, Qaiser, Aqeel, Saqib, Qamar, Maysam, Waqas, Usman and Mustafa.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling was a root cause of other evils and that the crackdown will be continued against such anti-social elements.

