15 Held For Stealing Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha Circle caught 15 power pilferers and got registered 19 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the task force raided various areas of the circle and caught power pilferers including Saleem, Naseer, Bashir, Majeed, Khaleel, Abdur Rehman, Aslam, Aqib, Ahmed and others.

He said that during the last 24 hours, the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.

