15 held for violating marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 persons for violating marriage laws after recovering weapons, sound system and other related items from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Wah Cantt police raided at wedding party and arrested Waqas, the groom, while Shahzeb, Sulaman, Shakeel, Sabir, Owais, Zahid, Iftikhar, Jahangir, Arif, Mohsin, Zafar, Mujtaba, Rehana and Iqra were among the other accused.

police have registered separate case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar appreciated police team adding that no one is above law, strict action must be taken against such elements without any discrimiation.