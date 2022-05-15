UrduPoint.com

15 Held For Violating Marriage Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

15 held for violating marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 persons for violating marriage laws after recovering weapons, sound system and other related items from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Wah Cantt police raided at wedding party and arrested Waqas, the groom, while Shahzeb, Sulaman, Shakeel, Sabir, Owais, Zahid, Iftikhar, Jahangir, Arif, Mohsin, Zafar, Mujtaba, Rehana and Iqra were among the other accused.

police have registered separate case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar appreciated police team adding that no one is above law, strict action must be taken against such elements without any discrimiation.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Progress Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

9 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

18 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

18 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

19 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.