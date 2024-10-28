Open Menu

15 Held For Violating Tenancy Law

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

15 held for violating tenancy law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday carried out a door to door search operation in the limits of Saddar Wah Police Station and arrested fifteen persons for violating the tenancy law.

According to a police spokesman, the personnel of the Elite Force and Special Branch along with the lady police took part in the operation, who collected the data of tenants.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wakeel, Abu Bakr, Sultan, Gul Agha, Yasin, Sadiq, Abdul Wali, Shinwari Khan, Hassan, Farhad, Tayyab, Noorullah, Qamar, Zafar, Sultan were apprehended and booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

