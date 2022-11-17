15 held on illegal fishing in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department of Balochistan on Thursday detained another trawler arresting 15 people on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Director General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran told newsmen that as many as 15 people have been detained during the action of the fisheries department.

"The patrolling team is working day and night within its ambit to keep eye on the illegal fishing," he said and stressed that those involved in illegal fishing would not be spared.

The Fisheries department is committed to safeguarding its coast from the mafia involved in illegal fishing.