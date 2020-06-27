UrduPoint.com
15 Held On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:29 PM

15 held on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday apprehended 15 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police during a course of action held five shopkeepers namely Nouman Saddique, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq and Ilyas on the violation of the closure of shop while arrested another 4 persons namely Nishat, Abid Hussain, Naseer Ahmed and Rizawan for organizing marriage ceremony.

Meanwhile, Taxila police also conducted raids and apprehended 7 accused Ghulam Sabir, Mouman, Muhammad Riaz, Basir Shah, Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Ali on the violation of closure of shops.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has strictly instructed the authorities concerned to speed up action against those violating the law and ensure that officers and personnel assigned on field duty adhered to preventive measures against the Coronavirus pandemic, spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

