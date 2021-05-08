15 held over illegal gas decanting, selling loose petrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police have arrested 15 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 15 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that among the accused include Nafees and Adnan from Madan Pura, Ashraf from Chibban Road, Muhammad Ashraf from Chohar Majra, Afzal from Chak No.

272-RB, Iftikhar from Tandlianwala, Ashiq, Jaffar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Shahnawaz from Pindi Sheikh Musa, Rashid Mehmood, Afzal, Manzoor and Elyas, etcfrom Sammundri Road.

Further investigation was underway, said police.