15 held, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 15 criminals, including

four proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz,

Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin,

and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish.

Cases were registered against the accused.