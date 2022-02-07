15 Held With Contraband
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them.
Police said on Monday that during the ongoing operations on drug-pushers and criminals, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 accused, besides recovering 1.
2kg hashish, 100-litres liquor, eight pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.
They were identified as -- Tanvir Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Wajid Ahmed, Imran, Zain, Javed Hussain, Amir Hussain and others --.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.