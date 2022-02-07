UrduPoint.com

15 Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022

15 held with contraband

Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them.

Police said on Monday that during the ongoing operations on drug-pushers and criminals, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 accused, besides recovering 1.

2kg hashish, 100-litres liquor, eight pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.

They were identified as -- Tanvir Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Wajid Ahmed, Imran, Zain, Javed Hussain, Amir Hussain and others --.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

