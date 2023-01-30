15 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and recovered 820-g hashish, 454-litre liquor, eight pistols, a gun and a revolver from Naveed, Saqib, Imran,Ahsan, Aqeel, Naseer, Sohail, Jhangir and others.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.