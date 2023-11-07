Open Menu

15 Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

15 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Police on Tuesday arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders

and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif,

Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin,

and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

