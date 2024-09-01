15 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 criminals from various areas

and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided and arrested

fifteen criminals identified as Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed,

Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas, Waleed

and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor,

nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.