15 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

15 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered

contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided at various localities

under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman,

Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed

and others.

The police recovered 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine

pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

