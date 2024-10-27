15 Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered
contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided at various localities
under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman,
Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed
and others.
The police recovered 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine
pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.
