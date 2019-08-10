15 held with contraband in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 15 accused involved in various crimes and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 15 accused involved in various crimes and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids at various parts under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused.

The police recovered 3.100 kg Hashish, 580 gram opium, 3 pistols and 3 rifles and 2 guns from them.

The accused are: Zafar Abbas, Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Haider, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Kameel, Irfan, Akram, Rizwan and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.