15 held with narcotics in Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested 15 drug pushers, recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused.

The police recovered 670 gram Hashish, 39 liter liquor, 5 pistols 30 bore, 1 revolver 32 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Zulqarnain, Aamer Ali, Kashif, Ali Hamza, Javed, Arshad, Asif, Imran, Fiaz, Usman, Tahir Abbas, Abdullah Hayat and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.