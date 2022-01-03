15 held with narcotics, weapons:

Police have arrested 15 suspected criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 suspected criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Monday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids, and the alleged criminals, recovered 3.

480-kg hashish, 500-litre liquor, five pistols 30-bore, two guns 12 bore, Kalashnikov and a rifle 223 bore from them.

They were identified as Shehzad, Khalid, Nasir Iqbal, Abdullah, Fayyaz, Shahbaz, Saleem, Hassan Javed and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.