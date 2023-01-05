15 held with weapons, narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police,on the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz,teams of various police stations conducted raids in various areas of the districts and nabbed 15 accused,besides recovering 5 pistols 30-bore,4 guns 12-bore,1 rifle,28 liters of liquor and 300 grams hashish from them.

They were identified as Attique, Nabeel, Umar, Mustafa, Ghulam Murtaza, Bashir, Saif, Akbar, Waqar and others.

Police registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.