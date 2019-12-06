UrduPoint.com
15 Huts Gutted, Fire Erupts In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:26 AM

15 Huts gutted, fire erupts in Karachi

15 huts in Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33 in Karachi are reported to have been reduced to ashes following eruption of fire on Friday morning

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) 15 huts in Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33 in Karachi are reported to have been reduced to ashes following eruption of fire on Friday morning.Three fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene on information and extinguished fire after a hectic effort of one hour.

Sources said the cause of fire is not yet known.Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

The further said that estimation of losses could not be made immediately.

