15 Huts gutted, fire erupts in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) 15 huts in Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33 in Karachi are reported to have been reduced to ashes following eruption of fire on Friday morning.Three fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene on information and extinguished fire after a hectic effort of one hour.

Sources said the cause of fire is not yet known.Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

The further said that estimation of losses could not be made immediately.