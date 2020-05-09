15 illegal petrol agencies sealed

District administration while taking action against illegal petrol diesel agencies sealed 15 agencies violating the government rules

LAKKI MARWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) : District administration while taking action against illegal petrol diesel agencies sealed 15 agencies violating the government rules.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah and Assistant Director Industries took action in Sarae Norang area and sealed 15 illegal agencies.

The district administration taking notice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA's rates and warned strict action against violators.