UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Illegal Petrol Agencies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

15 illegal petrol agencies sealed

District administration while taking action against illegal petrol diesel agencies sealed 15 agencies violating the government rules

LAKKI MARWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) : District administration while taking action against illegal petrol diesel agencies sealed 15 agencies violating the government rules.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah and Assistant Director Industries took action in Sarae Norang area and sealed 15 illegal agencies.

The district administration taking notice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA's rates and warned strict action against violators.

Related Topics

Petrol Government

Recent Stories

Six more COVID-19 positive cases reported in distr ..

4 minutes ago

Corona effected police officials to be given maxim ..

4 minutes ago

102 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary visits Ehsaas Kifalat, Wheat procurement ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Exchange Victory D ..

11 minutes ago

Murad Saeed calls Bilawal as 'Accidental Chairman' ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.