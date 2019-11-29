15 including police personnel injured in scuffle between two groups

15 people including police personnel were injured as a result of clash between two groups over a property dispute in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) 15 people including police personnel were injured as a result of clash between two groups over a property dispute in Rahim Yar Khan.Incident took place within the jurisdiction of Shedani police station where two groups got engaged in a clash over property dispute.

CCTV footage of the incident has come on surface.It could be seen in the video that both groups were beating one another with bricks.Police fled the scene after situation became more intensified.All the injured were rushed to nearby RHC Khanbilah hospital for first aid.