15 including women, children injured in Timergara accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) At least fifteen people including women and children were injured when a passenger coach hit a motorcar near Shaheed Chowk in Timergara tehsil of Lower Dir district late night, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said a passenger coach heading towards Upper Dir hit a motorcar near Shaheed Chowk Timergara.

As a result, 15 people including women and children were injured.

The injured included Afzal Khan, Inayat, Hanif, Abdullah, Rahat, Akram, Sar Zaneen, Muhammad Ans and seven others including four women whose Names could not be ascertained.

The injured were shifted by the officials of the Rescue 1122 to Timergara Hospital while the recovery vehicle removed the collided vehicles from the main road.

APP/aiq/vak