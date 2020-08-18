15 injure as passenger van turns turtle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 15 people were injured as passenger van turned turtle here, rescuers informed Tuesday afternoon.

Accident was reported at place marked between M-4 Adhi Walla to Makhdoom Pur interchange, Khanewal.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood reached to the spot along with his team to save victims.

All wounded passengers were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital sharply.

Names and identities were being collected by concerned hospital administration.