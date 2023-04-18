15 injured as bus flipped over near Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 15 passengers were injured when a passenger coach overturned in Mansehra, as reported on a private news channel on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 15 passengers were injured when a passenger coach overturned in Mansehra, as reported on a private news channel on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger coach overturned near Pannu Interchange on the Hazara Motorway due to overspeeding. The coach was going from Lahore to Thakot.

On receiving the information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Hospital.