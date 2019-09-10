UrduPoint.com
15 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned near Sheikhupura on early Tuesday Morning rescue sources said.

According to details, a passenger bus was coming from Lahore turned turtle due to over speeding at GT Road in Sheikhupura.

The Rescue 1122 teams rushed the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred due to over speeding and driver's negligence.

