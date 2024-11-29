Open Menu

15 Injured As Passenger Van Overturned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

15 injured as passenger van overturned

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) 15 passengers were injured as a van overturned here under the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station on Friday .

Police spokesperson said that passenger bus was travelling from Mianwali to Faisalabad when all of sudden it overturned near Faisalabad road due to break failure of the bus.

The passengers including Rubina Bibi (34),Muhammad Anwar(45),Zainab Bibi(54),Shahzadaan Bibi (33),Ishtiaq Ahmed (44),Hajraan Bibi (51),Shoaib Khan (41),Sadiq Mushtaq(47),Muhammad Naveed (40)Sultan Abdul Samad (45),Kashif (29),Ghulam Jan and others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to Dr.Faisal Masood Hospital for necessary treatment and other formalities.

.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Police Station Road Van Mianwali Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

46 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

2 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

16 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

16 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

16 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

16 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

16 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan