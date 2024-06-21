15 Injured As Van Overturns
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Fifteen people were injured when a commuters van overturned
near Bhera Motorway Interchange on Friday.
Police said the van was heading towards Rawalpindi from Sargodha
when it overturned near Bhera interchange after its tyre burst.
Resultantly, 15 commuters including four men, six women and
five children sustained injuries. All the victims belong to Bhera area.
Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital
Sargodha for medical treatment.
