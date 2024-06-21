Open Menu

15 Injured As Van Overturns

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Fifteen people were injured when a commuters van overturned

near Bhera Motorway Interchange on Friday.

Police said the van was heading towards Rawalpindi from Sargodha

when it overturned near Bhera interchange after its tyre burst.

Resultantly, 15 commuters including four men, six women and

five children sustained injuries. All the victims belong to Bhera area.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital

Sargodha for medical treatment.

