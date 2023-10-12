Open Menu

15 Injured In Bus Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

At least fifteen persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Pindi-Bhattian area, Rescue and TV Channel reported on Thursday

According to details, a bus carrying passengers was heading towards Islamabad from Lahore when suddenly the driver of the bus lost control over the steering near Pindi-Bhattian.

As a result, the ill-fated coach veered off the road and fell into nearby field. Fifteen persons who were traveling by bus received injuries in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the injured to hospital for emergency treatment.

