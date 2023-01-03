15 injured in rivals firing

Sheikhupura, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 people suffered bullet injuries in a firing between two rival groups here at District court on Monday.

Police said that two rival groups-Arif Khan group and Kamboh brothers opened indiscriminate firing over domestic issues.

Consequently,15 people sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as -Muhammad Arif,Mazhar Iqbal,Rasheed,Qurban Ali, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Warbam of Arif Khan group and Maqsood Alam, Mehboob Alam, MehmoodAlam, Abid Hussain ,Sajid, Abdul Jabbar, Ibrar,Farooq and Tariq of Kamboh group.

They were shifted to DHQ hospital, while further investigation was underway.