15 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Several passengers were injured when a van overturned due to over-speeding near Sehwan Sharif on Monday.

According to details, the accident took place near the Indus Highway in the Pir Shakh area in Sehwan Sharif where a speeding van turned turtle, in which 15 persons were injured, private news channels reported.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the nearby hospital with the help of local people.

According to police sources, women and children are also among the injured.