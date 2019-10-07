15 Injured In Road Accident In Nawabshah
Fifteen passengers were seriously injured when a passenger van collided with bus on Mehran Highway some 22 kilometers from here on Monday
According to police, the passenger van which was enroute to Sukkur when it met an accident with a bus coming from opposite direction.
As many as, 15 passengers received injuries some of them were in critical condition. The injured passengers were immediately rushed to Peoples Medical University Hospital for treatment.