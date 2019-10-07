UrduPoint.com
15 Injured In Road Accident In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:11 PM

Fifteen passengers were seriously injured when a passenger van collided with bus on Mehran Highway some 22 kilometers from here on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Fifteen passengers were seriously injured when a passenger van collided with bus on Mehran Highway some 22 kilometers from here on Monday.

According to police, the passenger van which was enroute to Sukkur when it met an accident with a bus coming from opposite direction.

As many as, 15 passengers received injuries some of them were in critical condition. The injured passengers were immediately rushed to Peoples Medical University Hospital for treatment.

