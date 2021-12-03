15 injured in road mishap in laki marwat

At least 15 people were critically injured when a passenger coach collided with a long vehicle in Gul Baz Dehqan area here on Friday

LAKKI MARWAT, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) ::At least 15 people were critically injured when a passenger coach collided with a long vehicle in Gul Baz Dehqan area here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 informed the incident occurred when the passenger van was overtaking another vehicle and collided head-on with a long-vehicle.

It said fifteen people were critically injured in the incident of which 13 belonged to Lakki Marwat while one was from Waziristan and another from Jandola. A critically injured woman and a child were shifted to Peshawar while eight were admitted at DHQ Bannu, the rescue official said.