15 injured in truck, hiace collision

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) At least 15 people among nine were critically injured after collision between truck and hiace van at Tibbiay Wali Pull Taunsa road, the Rescuer sources told here Friday.

As per the initial inquiry report, the accident occured due to low visibility caused by fog.

The district police was informed which reached on the spot to carry out investigation. Five minor injured were given first aid on the spot by medical experts of the rescuers while nine of critical condition were referred to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

The injured were included Zahid, 27, s/o Ghulam Haider, Munaza, 27, d/o Mukhtiar Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed, 60, s/o Faiz Muhammad, Ramzan, 42, s/o Khuda Bukhsh, Jahangir, 34, s/o Masoo Khan, Janat Mai, 60, w/o Sadiq, M. Riaz, 45, s/o Qadir Khan, M. Sadiq, 28, s/o Qadir Bukhsh, Tehmina, 18, d/o Ghulam Rasool, Zahra Bibi,18, d/o Bashir Ahmad Haji Masoo Khan, 60, s/o Gaman Khan, Khuda Bukhsh, 53, s/o Ahmad Bukhsh, Shamim,45, w/o Khuda Bukhsh, Saira Hameed, 21, w/o Abdul Hameed and Amina Nawaz, 21, d/o M. Nawaz.

Police seized the vehicles before launching the inquiry.