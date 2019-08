At least 15 people sustained injuries due to a collision between three vehicles near Islampura stop old Dunyapur road here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 15 people sustained injuries due to a collision between three vehicles near Islampura stop old Dunyapur road here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a bus, van and a trailer collided with one another due to speeding in which about 15 sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to theNishtar hospital.