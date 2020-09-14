15 kanal state land worth Rs 645 million auctioned

The Ministry of Privatization auctioned 15 kanal land owned by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for Rs 645 million at Faisal Town, Mauza Malikpur Chak No 203-RB Canal Road Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Privatization auctioned 15 kanal land owned by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for Rs 645 million at Faisal Town, Mauza Malikpur Chak No 203-RB Canal Road Faisalabad.

Director General Privatization Commission Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi supervised the auction procession while other members of the auction committee including Ejaz Rasool Director Privatization Commissioner and Salman Amin Senior consultant were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Privatization Commissioner Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi said the government had decided to auction state owned properties in various parts of the country.

He said that 3 successful auctions were already held in Islamabad, Lahore and Gujranwala followed by 4th auction in Faisalabad, whereas, remaining auctions will be held in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Nawab Shah, Swat and Abbottabad.

Iftikhar Hussain said, during the last phase, 41 kanal and 12 Marla state land would be auctioned in Lahore on September 28 and its reserved price was Rs 5,026,778,750.

He said that five properties were auctioned in Islamabad, 13 in Lahore and one property in Gujranwala.

He said that all auctions were being carried out in free, fair and transparentmanner.