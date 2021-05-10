1.5 kg drug recovered during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.5 kg drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, New Town police held Faisal Azad and recovered 1.

5 kg drug from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him under narcotics act and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division commended police team for arresting the drug pusher adding that crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified.