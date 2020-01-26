UrduPoint.com
1.5 Kg Drug Recovered In Police Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

1.5 kg drug recovered in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler after recovery of 1.5 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines Police arrested Shafiq alias Shaqa and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against him while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials, saying that drug business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found in these illegal businesses.

